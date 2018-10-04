हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh to pose with Victoria's Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio for a magazine cover

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's talent powerhouse, Ranveer Singh is often in limelight for his offbeat fashion choices and quirky sense of humour. The actor is one of the most sought-after actors of the industry and often makes us go weak in the knees with his social media posts. Ranveer has an ocean of fan-following has often graced covers of fashion magazines, leaving us spell-bound.

The latest buzz is that Ranveer has recently done a smouldering photo shoot with Victoria's secret supermodel Sara Sampaio. As per a report in Mid-day, the photoshoot is for an upcoming edition of Vogue and has been shot across locations in London. A source revealed to Mid-day that the theme of the shoot is that of old world charm and the shoot has been carried out across iconic locations in Queen's City, which also includes one of the most famous hotels in London. The duo was also seen posing along the Thames river, revealed the source.

The source further added that “The cover will grab eyeballs upon its launch, courtesy the scorching chemistry between Sara and Ranveer.”

Well, that is really exciting and we can't wait to see how the cover looks like!

On the personal front, rumours of Ranveer planning to tie the knot with alleged ladylove Deepika Padukone are getting stronger day by day. The industry was ablazed with news that Ranveer and Deepika will tie the knot in November this year however, the latest news is that the wedding has been pushed for next year. Nothing has been officially confirmed by the couple as yet and we hope they soon make things official!

