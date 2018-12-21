हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh turned rapper at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' reception

Interestingly, Ranveer plays a rapper in his upcoming project 'Gully Boy'.

Ranveer Singh turned rapper at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas&#039; reception
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh, who had a ball of a time at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception that was held at a five-star hotel Mumbai on Thursday night.  While there have been several photos and videos in which the talented actor is seen burning the dance floor with his ladylove Deepika Padukone, we have come across another video in which he is seen showing off his rapping skills. 

In the video, shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen taking over the DJ console as he raps to the song 'Hypnotize'.

Take a look at the video below: 

Interestingly, Ranveer plays a rapper in his upcoming project 'Gully Boy' and looking at the video, it appears that the actor has closely observed Naezy and Divine's style of rapping. 

Priyanka and Nick's Mumbai reception was high on glitz and glamour and was attended by who's who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Harman Baweja. Biggies from the sports fraternity including Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and Sania Mirza were also seen in attendance. 

In the meantime, the couple were on Friday clicked by a fan as they were leaving teh country to fly to the West. On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraRanveer SinghPriyanka RanveerPriyanka Chopra BollywoodNick Jonas receptionSalman Khan

Must Watch