Ranveer Singh turned rapper at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' reception

New Delhi: Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh, who had a ball of a time at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception that was held at a five-star hotel Mumbai on Thursday night. While there have been several photos and videos in which the talented actor is seen burning the dance floor with his ladylove Deepika Padukone, we have come across another video in which he is seen showing off his rapping skills.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen taking over the DJ console as he raps to the song 'Hypnotize'.

Take a look at the video below:

Interestingly, Ranveer plays a rapper in his upcoming project 'Gully Boy' and looking at the video, it appears that the actor has closely observed Naezy and Divine's style of rapping.

Priyanka and Nick's Mumbai reception was high on glitz and glamour and was attended by who's who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Harman Baweja. Biggies from the sports fraternity including Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and Sania Mirza were also seen in attendance.

In the meantime, the couple were on Friday clicked by a fan as they were leaving teh country to fly to the West. On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.