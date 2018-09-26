Ranveer Singh wishes Virat Kohli for Khel Ratna win — Here's what he said

Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli was recently honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. The Indian pride was accompanied by wife Anushka Sharma, mother, and brother who were proudly applauding for him while he received his award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Virat Kohli was conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The Indian skipper became the third Indian cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar (1997) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007), to receive the prestigious award.

After the event, the cricketer took to Instagram to share a picture of him receiving the honour from the President with a note saying, "to share his picture with his note of thanks that read, “Humbled to have received the Khel Ratna from our Honourable President."

Soon after he shared the post, congratulatory messages and wishes started pouring in from everywhere. Actor Ranveer Singh, who is known to be very active on the social media, too did not remain behind from extending his wishes to Kohli. The 'Baahubali' actor posted a 'Top' emoji on Kohli's post.

For the unversed, before Virat came into Anushka Sharma's life, there were strong rumours about her and Ranveer. However, both of them vehemently denied their relationship. It was said that Ranveer's proximity with his leading co-stars caused a rift in their relationship and the two parted ways with each other.

Now, both Ranveer and Anushka have moved ahead in their professional as well as personal lives. In fact, they don't have any hard feelings for each other and are often seen extending their support to each other's projects.