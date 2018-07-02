हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's caricature in 'Simmba' avatar will make you go ROFL—Pic

The caricature has left people in splits and we just can't wait to see Ranveer play the role of a cop first time on screen.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s caricature in &#039;Simmba&#039; avatar will make you go ROFL—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's talent powerhouse, Ranveer Singh will set the silver screen ablaze with Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' by the end of the year. The shoot of the film is going on and while we await the release of the film, Ranveer on Monday shared a caricature of his cop avatar for the film. The caricature has left people in splits and we just can't wait to see Ranveer play the role of a cop first time on screen.

Here is the actor's Instagram post:

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

'Simmba' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the director Rohit Shetty and the producer. It stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer in the lead role.

'Simmba' is an adaptation of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper making it even more interesting to watch. Rohit had a terrific run at the Box Office last year as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Golmaal Again' turned out to be a money spinner and earned rave reviews. The film did an incredible business and made several records as well.

'Simmba' is set to release on December 28, 2018.

Apart from Simmba, Ranveer will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. The film is slated to release next year.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghSimmbaRohit Shetty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close