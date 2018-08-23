हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika Padukone's latest pic will 'melt' your heart!

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media exchange is the best thing on the internet. You possibly can never miss a cutesy and lovey-dovey comment dropped by either of the two on each other's pictures.

The two have never really confirmed dating each other but rumours are rife that soon they are going to take the next step forward and tie the knot. The tall and talented Deepika recently took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of hers in which she can be seen smiling at something. And guess what? Rumoured beau Ranveer could not help but write an adorable comment. He wrote: “Melting”.

Check out the screen grab:

Isn't it cutesy?

The buzz right now is that Deepika and Ranveer have locked November 20 as the date to tie the knot. Nothing has been officially announced by the duo. They have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and looks like it's going to stay that way for the wedding details as well.

After Virushka wedding, there has been a marriage boom in Bollywood. Recently, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai followed by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's hush-hush Delhi wedding.

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht' which has an ensemble star cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika picsranveer singh weddingdeepika padukone weddingBollywood

