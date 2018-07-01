हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh's comments on Deepika Padukone's latest pictures are pure romance

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's rumoured relationship is the talk of the town these days. The two haven't made their relationship official but their PDA shows that the couple is madly in love. Whether it is being spotted hand-in-hand at the airport or dropping 'awwdorable' comments on each other's social media posts, we can never get enough of 'DeepVeer'. There is strong buzz that the couple will tie the knot in November this year. Whether the marriage reports are true or not, only time shall tell!

Deepika recently posted three breath-taking pictures of herself on Instagram. Deepika became the cover girl for Evening Standard magazine and looks like Ranveer is absolutely smitten by her!

Check out the pics, with Ranveer's comments right here:

 

Notice the caption? Well, here's what Ranveer had to say in response:

Yet another picture was this:

Well, here comes Ranveer's reaction!

Nope, doesn't end there. Here's the last pic posted by Deepika:

And the reaction to this one is our favourite!

The 'Padmaavat' actress in an interview with Evening Standard opened up on a lot of things personal and professional both. 

When asked about the ongoing rumour about her engagement with alleged beau Ranveer Singh, the actress said, "I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don’t try to fight or control the speculation."

She further revealed that for her it's her parents' marriage which is a benchmark. ‘The way they are as a couple, the way they have held the family together. They are amazing role models.’ And the actress surely wants to start her own family someday. She said, "Absolutely — I want to have kids."

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh

