Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's father had the cutest thing to say about daughter-in-law Deepika Padukone

The power couple solemnised their marriage in the presence of family and close friends.   

Ranveer Singh&#039;s father had the cutest thing to say about daughter-in-law Deepika Padukone
Pic courtesy: @deepikapadukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Man and Wife. The lovebirds, who never openly admitted to being in love, exchanged vows in a twin wedding ceremony at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15.

The power couple solemnised their marriage in the presence of family and close friends. The first two photographs from their Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies gave glimpses of the bride and the groom beaming with happiness.

Ranveer danced to his favourite songs of the 1990s, and the atmosphere was electrifying. But Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani proved that he was more filmi than his son by saying something adorable for his daughter-in-law.

According to Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav's Instagram story, senior Bhavnani said, "Yeh Dewani Toh Bhavnani Ho Gayi."

Nitasha's posts also reveal that the weather forecast was depressing, but the sun shone brightly for the lovebirds who were all set to become one.

Take a look at the screen-shots of her posts here:

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer were in a relationship for over 6 years. They reportedly fell in love while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela' in 2012. The film released in 2013 and since then the couple delivered two more hits together - 'Bajirao Mastani' in 2015 and 'Padmaavat' (in the film, Deepika was paired with Shahid Kapoor. She did not share the frame with Ranveer even once in the film) in 2018.

Here's wishing Deepika and Ranveer hearty congratulations and a very Happy Married Life.

Must Watch

