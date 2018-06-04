Ranveer Singh's grandmother passes away

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh&#039;s grandmother passes away

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's grandmother passed away, as per a Bollywoodlife.com report. The actor's maternal grandmother was unwell for a long time. The cause of death is not yet known.

As per reports, Ranveer has postponed his events and shoots after the tragic news. The actor was very close to his beloved grandmother and in an interview with Grazia, had revealed that his grandmother is the reason that he has grown up to be so affectionate. 'My grandmother mollycoddled me.', the actor said. 

Our condolences are with the family. May the blessed soul rest in peace.

On the work front, Ranveer's 'Padmaavat' was a blockbuster hit and has been selected for the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival. Ranveer's role garnered a lot of appreciation. He played Khilji in the film. 

Ranveer will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty-Karan Johar’s Simbaa.
 

