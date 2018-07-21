हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's 'Happy Dance' with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is unmissable—Watch

The video is captioned as 'Happy Dance'.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s &#039;Happy Dance&#039; with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: The 'powerhouse of talent' Ranveer Singh often leaves us impressed with his impeccable acting, off-beat dress sense and quirky sense of humour. The actor's latest outing 'Padmaavat' was a roaring success and Ranveer had been much-appreciated for his power-packed performance. On Saturday, Ranveer took to Twitter and shared a video which is as entertaining as any Bollywood film! The actor is seen dancing with Sadhguru, followed by much applause from the audience. 

The video is captioned as 'Happy Dance'.

Here is Ranveer's Twitter post: 

The video is captioned as 'Happy Dance'.

Here is Ranveer's Twitter post:

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the director Rohit Shetty and the producer. It stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer in the lead role.

'Simmba' is an adaptation of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper making it even more interesting to watch. Rohit had a terrific run at the Box Office last year as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Golmaal Again' turned out to be a money spinner and earned rave reviews. The film did an incredible business and made several records as well.

'Simmba' is set to release on December 28, 2018.

Apart from Simmba, Ranveer will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. The film is slated to release next year.

Ranveer SinghPadmaavatSimmbaGully Boy

