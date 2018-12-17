हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh's moving speech at awards show leaves Deepika Padukone teary eyed—Watch

The speech left Deepika in tears and she happily gazed at her husband.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s moving speech at awards show leaves Deepika Padukone teary eyed—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a starry entry to Star Screen Awards held in Mumbai last night. The couple twinned in black outfits and made heads turn as they walked the red carpet. Deep-Veer are one of the most loved couples of B-Town and are currently enjoying marital bliss.

At the awards show last night, Ranveer won the best actor's award for his portrayal of Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. The actor gave an emotional speech upon receiving the award which has gone viral on social media.

While collecting the award, Ranveer started off by thanking his wife, Deepika. The actor began by saying “ Film mei mujhe shayad hi rani nahi mili, lekin mujhe real life mei meri rani milgai” He further added that whatever he has achieved in the last six years is because Deepika kept him centered and grounded. The actor thanked his wife for everything and said that he loves her which made the audience clap and cheer.

He then thanked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Padmaavat' and for shaping him as an actor.

After this, the actor thanked his mom, dad and sister.

Ranveer concluded his moving speech by dedicating the award to his maternal grandmother who passed away this year.

Check out the video of his speech here, as shared by a fanclub on Twitter:

The speech left Deepika in tears and she happily gazed at her husband. Don't believe us? Check out this viral pic:

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 this year in a traditional Konkani style ceremony. A day later, on November 15, 'Deepveer' solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition.

After their wedding in Italy, the couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21. Soon after the Bengaluru reception, the couple hosted two more receptions in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1. 

