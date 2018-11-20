हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh's parents join newlyweds at Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru residence — Pics inside

Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and mother Anju Bhavnani were snapped in Bengaluru today.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s parents join newlyweds at Deepika Padukone&#039;s Bengaluru residence — Pics inside
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: After getting married in a fairytale wedding in Italy, Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned back to Mumbai only to leave for Bengaluru to throw a lavish reception for their friends. 

The two powerhouses of Bollywood are in Bengaluru along with their family members and are gearing up for the celebrations that are going to take place on Wednesday. Recently, pictures of the duo waving out at media from their Bengaluru residence had surfaced and now, the groom's parents have been clicked by the shutterbugs.

Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and mother Anju Bhavnani were snapped in Bengaluru today. Take a look at their photos here: 

The star couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15. The two are hosting their wedding reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday and in Mumbai on November 28. 

