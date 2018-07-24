हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's Madame Tussauds post is funny

Her rumoured beau Ranveer Singh, who is known for making quirky remarks and expressions reacted to her post which shows her holding an eyeball.  

Pic courtesy: @deepikapadukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone flew to London a couple of days ago for a sitting with the Madame Tussauds wax artistes to give measurements for her statue at the famous museum in the English capital.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram to share images from the sitting where she can be seen posing with an eyeball and false hair etc.

Her rumoured beau Ranveer Singh, who is known for making quirky remarks and expressions reacted to her post which shows her holding an eyeball.

Check out his funny reaction below:

Here's Deepika's post:

 

It’s all about the details 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Speculations are rife that Ranveer and Deepika may fly to Italy a la Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma to tie the nuptial knot in a hush-hush ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple in question is tight-lipped, but rumours suggest that the two actors may get married in November this year.

DeepVeer had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Reports suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

The two were seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport after returning from their vacation.

Deepika and Ranveer have been together for over five years now. They became Bollywood's 'it' couple soon after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. They set the screen on fire with their sizzling hot chemistry. They recreated the same magic when they made a splash as Bajirao and Mastani in Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani a couple of years later. 

Interestingly, they played man and wife in Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny. But Ranveer's cameo lasted just for a few seconds in the film which had Arjun Kapoor as the main lead.

Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone wax statueMadame TussaudsMadame Tussauds LondonMadame Tussauds Delhi

