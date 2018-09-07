Ranveer Singh's selfie with MS Dhoni has got us hooked—See pic

New Delhi: The quirk box of talent, Ranveer Singh recently met the cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and how can the two not click a selfie! Well, the duo shared the frame and Ranveer posted it on his social media handle.

He wrote: “Good Times with Mahi Bhai msdhoni #Lionheart #MSD #TheGreatest”

Isn't it simply awesome? Well, Dhoni kept his style uber cool, Ranveer sported his moustache look from 'Simmba'.

A few days back Ranveer shared a picture with Anil Kapoor, who visited him on the 'Simmba' sets. This bundle of talent is surely keeping his social media handle active and all pumped up.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film will hit the screens on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens only in 2020.