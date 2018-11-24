हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh's sister to host grand party in Mumbai to welcome newlyweds? See visuals

The power couple is all set to attend their second party, which is being hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt tonight. 

Ranveer Singh&#039;s sister to host grand party in Mumbai to welcome newlyweds? See visuals

New Delhi: B-Town's newlywed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently had their first grand reception in Bengaluru. The lavish party, hosted in the hometown of Deepika, saw the likes of Anil Kumble, PV Sindhu, Venkatesh Prasad among several others in attendance. 

And now, the power couple is all set to take part in their second party, which is being hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt on Saturday night. As soon as the news of reception being held in Mumbai got out, fan clubs of Deepika and Ranveer got in action and posted several photos from the venue, where preparations were underway. The posts show that every detail has been taken care of, from chocolates to gifts to other items.

Check it out here:

In the meantime, Ranveer has already resumed work as a fan shared a pic with him on Twitter, captioning it as "Ranveer Singh spotted at YRF Studios dubbing for Simmba , Today."

Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh was the happiest groom at his wedding with Deepika Padukone. The couple tied the knot on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. A day later, on November 15, Deepika and Ranveer solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition.

The couple will be hosting another reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on December 1.

Fans can't stop gushing over the newlyweds and they are clicked extensively by the paps these days.

