Ranveer Singh's throwback pic will give you Monday motivation—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most sought-after actors Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse of talent. He has delivered some mind-blowing performances over the past few years which have earned with a huge fan following. The actor is also an avid social media user, who keeps her fans happy with regular updates.

Sending out some major inspiration goals, Ranveer shared a throwback picture of the actor on social media and we must say, it will drive away your Monday blues.

Ranveer is a fitness freak and maintains a kickass body. The quirk box of talent on the professional front will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. This marks Ranveer and Rohit's first collaboration in movies.

'Simmba' will hit the screens on December 28, 2018. Besides, he also has Karan Johar's ambitious 'Takht' having an ensemble star cast with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal to name a few.

Not just his professional life, Ranveer's personal life often hogs the limelight. Rumours are rife that Ranveer is likely to tie the knot with ladylove Deepika Padukone this year. The duo has never really talked about their relationship status in public yet speculations are on fire that the couple is eyeing a wedding in Italy.

However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.