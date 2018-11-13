हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's wedding entourage to make a grand entry on a seaplane?

Ranveer alongside his family and friends will arrive in a seaplane at the wedding venue while other guests will reach in luxury yatchs. 

Ranveer Singh&#039;s wedding entourage to make a grand entry on a seaplane?
Photo courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: The most-awaited Bollywood wedding is going to happen soon! Ace actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to tie the knot at Lake Como, Italy and we couldn't be more thrilled! The actors have flown to Italy already and were seen twinning in white at the airport. While we can't stop wondering about their wedding attire, theme, guest list etc, the internet is flooded with posts of the 'Deep-Veer' wedding preparations.

Only yesterday, we learnt that Deepika has opted for a red lehenga-choli for her Sindhi ceremony that is designed by her favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukerji. And now, we hear that Ranveer, who loves to surprise his love ones, will reportedly be making a heroic entry along with his baraati entourage on a seaplane at his wedding location at Lake Como. 

As per a report in the Peeping Moon, "Ranveer Singh, alongside his family and best friends will arrive in a seaplane which has the seating capacity of 14 people. The other guests will reach Lake Como by luxury yachts as Ranveer Singh has booked two yachts for the guests. The couple will be in color-coordinated outfits for the wedding festivities. The wedding will be grand and special chefs have been called from Switzerland for their wedding cake."

Deepika and Ranveer will enter matrimony on November 14 and 15. The couple announced their wedding dates on Twitter, leaving everyone elated.  As soon as both of them formally announced their wedding, congratulations started pouring in! The two were rumoured to be dating for the longest time but never really admitted to being in a relationship. However, their social media PDA and time to time public appearances showed us that something was brewing between the two. With the wedding date approaching soon, we couldn't be more thrilled for these two.

