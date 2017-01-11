Rapper Badshah becomes father to a baby girl! - See pic
New Delhi: Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah was recently blessed with a baby girl. The 'DJ Waley Babu' singer, who is married to Jasmine, gleefully welcomed his bundle of joy.
His good friend Raftaar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share this good news with the fans. "BETI HUI HAIN. Congratulations @badboyshah bhai and @thejessymessy bhabi. Chacha bann gaya ooyyeeeeeee. Rabba Meher Karin," he tweeted along with a picture of the newly born.
Cute, isn’t she?
After conquering the world of Punjabi music, Badshah is now ruling Hindi cinema with his new-age tunes. You will be amazed to know that five of his songs - The Breakup Song, Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and DJ Waley Babu – have made it to the 100 million club on YouTube.
He can currently be seen judging Hindi reality singing talent show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' along with Karan Johar, Shekhar Ravjiani and Shalmali Kholgade.
