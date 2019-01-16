हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rapper Drake

Rapper Drake signs USD 25 million Las Vegas residency deal

He has signed a contract to do 12 shows over the next two years at Wynn Las Vegas' XS Nightclub.

Rapper Drake signs USD 25 million Las Vegas residency deal
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Las Vegas: Rapper Drake has signed a residency deal here worth $25 million.

He has signed a contract to do 12 shows over the next two years at Wynn Las Vegas' XS Nightclub, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The "In My Feelings" hitmaker teased about the residency when he took the stage at the venue last week. 

"Vegas! When I came back, I thought it'd be back at T-Mobile Arena or some (stuff). But I will be back here at XS all year. You will have a lot of chances to see me," Drake said, sending more than 1,600 concert goers into an uproar.

Drake continued to tease his possible residency when he took to Instagram to share a photograph from his performance at the venue which reportedly earned him $2 million. "New home," he wrote beside the image.

Nothing has been confirmed as of now. 

XS Nightclub has previously booked a range of talented artists for gigs including The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Marshmello and David Guetta.

Tags:
Rapper DrakeDrake songXS NightclubDrake hitmaker

Must Watch