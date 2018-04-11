Rapper Eve says Janet Jackson saved her from being drugged at a party

Los Angeles: Rapper Eve says singer Janet Jackson came to her aid after someone tried to drug her drink at a party.

"Years ago I was at an after-party for an awards show and there were lots of people I knew there," Eve, also "The Talk" co-host, shared on Tuesday's episode of the show, reports pagesix.com. "It was all people that I was in the industry with. I was kind of walking around putting my drink down, talking to people, coming back picking my drink up," she added.

"Probably about an hour after the last time I picked my drink up, I started feeling crazy. Not drunk." Eve said she knew something was wrong.

"I knew immediately something was different. It was weird because I was there, but I wasn't there," Eve recalled.

Eve then tapped a friend, expressing her need of help in the scary situation of having apparently been drugged.

"Then I started hysterically crying. I get put into a room and I'm crying and I'm like, ‘Guys, I'm telling you something's wrong'… and I hear this really soft voice," she said.

"I'm like snot crying. And I turn around it's Janet Jackson. And she is like, 'I got this. Don't worry. Relax. Calm down'," Eve said.

Eve said she was incredibly humiliated to meet Jackson under such circumstances.

"I am so ugly when I snot cry. I was so embarrassed," she quipped.