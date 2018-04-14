Rapper Kanye West reactivates Twitter account to deactivate it again

Washington D.C. American rapper Kanye West on Friday reactivated his Twitter account, almost a year after he deactivated it in May 2017. The artist posted a series of ranting tweets before de-commissioning his micro-blogging account.

The Grammy Award-winning artist deleted all the tweets from the site, only one tweet remained on his central timeline: a tweet from CEO Jack Dorsey Friday reading, 'Welcome back @kanyewest!."

The Hollywood Reporter on Friday said, "The ranting tweets are slowly being deleted but no new tweet has made its way to the celebrity's handle."

Not just Twitter, the hip-hop mogul re-activated his Instagram account for about 48 hours to post more than 50 photos of prominent celebrity couples. The mystery behind such random posts is still unsolved which has left people speculating over new strange posts on the Twitter account, if any.