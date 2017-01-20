Rati Agnihotri, businessman husband booked in Rs 47 lakh electricity theft case

New Delhi: Noted Bollywood actress Rati Agnihotri and her businessman husband Anil Virwani have reportedly being booked in an electricity theft case amounting to a whopping Rs 46. 9 lakh.

According to Times of India, Brihanmumbai Electricity and Transport Department (BEST) conducted a raid on Thursday and alleged that the electricity meter of the couple's spacious penthouse at Worli seaface was tampered with, causing it loss worth Rs 46.9 lakh over a period of three years.

Both Rati and Anil have been named in the FIR, reportedly. TOI quotes Zonal deputy police commissioner Pravin Padwal as saying, "We have registered a case of electricity theft amounting to Rs 46.9 lakh.We are probing the issue." The penthouse is in Sterling Seaface at Worli.

The actor has not given out any clarification on the matter as yet. Rati has acted in films ranging from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. In Bollywood, she acted in 'Singh is Bling' 2015 where she played the mother's role.