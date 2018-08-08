हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon and Kushal Tandon's 'Bua Bhanje' Twitter conversation is hilarious

Kushal revealed that he claimed to be Raveena's nephew when he was in school. 

Raveena Tandon and Kushal Tandon&#039;s &#039;Bua Bhanje&#039; Twitter conversation is hilarious
Pic courtesy: @TandonRaveena, @KushalT2803

Mumbai: What happens when two unrelated individuals share a common surname? The two are often believed to be relatives, no? Well, TV actor Kushal Tandon made the most of the fact that she shared the same surname as Bollywood diva Raveena.

But how did Kushal end up using his surname to his advantage? Kushal revealed that he claimed to be Raveena's nephew when he was in a boarding school. And he made his confession while he had appeared in Bad Company, a chat show hosted by Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Vikas Gupta.
At that time, Kushal, who was in the fourth class used to boast about being Raveena's nephew and this, in turn, made his seniors pamper him. He continued to speak about his 'aunt' Raveena for the next three year until truth surfaced.

The Beyhadd actor even thanked Raveena for making him experience amazing moments in school.

The actress watched the video on the internet and reacted to it in a hilarious manner.

She wrote: "Hello “”bhanje !”” @KushalT2803 http://youtu.be/-KWqgHWxPHQ    isko bolte hain “jugaad” (sic)."

Kushal, who was delighted to see Raveena's reaction responded to her tweet by writing: "Thank you bua........u were my saviour.... then I thought I should have told sister , not bua ....  I owe you my boarding luxury life hope to meet you some day ! (sic)."

For the unversed, Kushal made his TV debut with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. He has been a part of shows such as Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and ALT Balaji's web-series Hum.

Tags:
Raveena tandonKushal TandonVikas GuptaBollywood NewsBollywoodIndian tv actors

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close