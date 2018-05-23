Raveena Tandon's wildlife photography to be exhibited

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon will showcase her wildlife photographs alongside the works of 75 wildlife photographers for a cause.

Raveena, in support of Sarita Subramaniam and PV Subramaniam, is joining the Earth Brigade Foundation's effort to help avert water crisis in wildlife sanctuaries.

The actress said in a statement: "Wildlife is my passion and capturing moments on camera is sheer thrill. The excitement and love for the forest and to conserve what we have on our beautiful planet with it's beautiful creatures, which man is slowly destroying, is what draws me to suppport and take up initiatives like Project Aquarius."

The exhibition titled H2PHOTO will begin at Jehangir Art Gallery from May 25 and will conclude on May 29. The proceeds from the sale will go towards installing solar pump sets at wildlife sanctuaries to help revive depleting watering holes.

Raveena said: "Conservation is absolutely the need of the hour as a lot of species are already extinct and we are on the verge of losing many more of these beautiful beasts to the war between man and animal.

"By destroying forests we are destroying the very base of mankind's existence as we are upsetting the whole ecological cycle. Every creature was put on this planet for a reason and human beings need to fulfill their purpose of existence by saving Mother Earth. We are in reality actually saving ourselves."

Sarita and PV Subramaniam have earlier raised funds to provide solar powered pumps to borewells that supply water to the watering holes at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

They said in a joint statement that their new effort is for the water woes animals have in forests.

"We are seeking a simpler solar solution."

They said they felt touched by Raveena and the other photographers' spontaneous gesture of extending support to the cause.