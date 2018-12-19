हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Red Chillies Entertainment gets rid of controversial kirpan scene in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero

New Delhi:  Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan led production house Red Chillies Entertainment, in an affidavit filed in Bombay High Court, stated that they have removed all the scenes that showed Shah Rukh Khan's character in Zero holding an 'ornamental sword' or Kirpan in the film, reports ANI.

"Red Chillies Entertainment files affidavit in Bombay HC on the petition seeking removal of 'Kirpan' scenes in 'Zero'; states: The portion of the film shows the character dressed for his wedding, costume included an ornamental dagger of the sort frequently used by various communities, "tweeted ANI.

"Red Chillies: Despite the fact that the film and its poster depicted only an ornamental dagger and not a 'Kirpan', steps have been taken by the respondent to alter the relevant scenes. The portions in question have been altered through visual effects to depict an ornamental sword", ANI added

Earlier in the month, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had asked 'Zero' movie director Aanand L. Rai and actor Shah Rukh Khan to remove an "objectionable" scene from the movie and urged Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against the two for "hurting" the sentiments of Sikhs.

The movie is slated for release on December 21.

The petition refers to the film's poster in which Khan is seen wearing a vest and shorts, with a garland of Rs 500 notes around his neck and a 'kirpan' tied diagonally across his chest.

Khalsa took exception to this scene and referred to the historical and cultural importance of 'kirpan', saying it is worn after taking 'rehat maryada' (conversion to the Sikhism).

