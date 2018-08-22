Red hot Anushka Sharma jumps with joy as Virat Kohli-led India win at Trent Bridge

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli-led India won the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. The stylish cricketer never really misses an opportunity to acknowledge and thank his wifey Anushka Sharma. He thanked his better half for always motivating him.

Just as team India won the match, Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma, dressed in a classic dark red attire got up in all excitement and cheered for her man. She was seated next to Tanya Wadhwa, Prithi Ashwin and Radhika Dhopavkar.

Several fan clubs shared the pictures of the 'Sui Dhaaga' actress expressing her happiness and excitement upon country's big win. Check it out the pictures shared on Twitter by a dedicated fan page of Virushka:

Virat, in fact, dedicated the third Test win to the victims of Kerala floods on behalf of Team India. He also got the 'Man Of The Match' and pictures of the happy captain have flooded the internet.

A few days back Virat scored his 23rd Test century against England on August 20 and gave a flying kiss to wifey Anushka, raising the bat for her. The actress, who was cheering for her man from the stands stood up after Virat hit it off with a 100 and sent him love from there. She acknowledged his 'flying kisses' and the crowd went berserk.

The duo got married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The wedding was attended by family and close friends. It was a hush-hush affair and kept the paparazzi on their toes.