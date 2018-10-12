हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena

Red hot Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Jacqueline Fernandez look stunning at friend's birthday bash—Pics

Recently, it was celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri's birthday bash and who's who of the industry came together to wish the talented lady.

New Delhi: The girl gangs in Bollywood are certainly on the rise. B-Town beauties love to hang out with their girls and make the most of their chill time together. Recently, it was celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri's birthday bash and who's who of the industry came together to wish the talented lady.

Kareena Kapoor Khan channelled her inner glam avatar and made heads turn in a red-hot number. She was seen along with sister Karisma Kapoor, BFF Amrita Arora and gorgeous Malaika Arora. Besides, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and other fashion peeps were also seen in attendance.

Check out the pictures and video shared by a fan club on social media:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on

Tanya is a known stylist and has styled several celebrities from the tinselville.

On the professional front, Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'. As the name suggests, it is a period drama set in the times of Mughal dynasty. And that's not it, the incredible thing about the project is the casting.

'Takht' stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, it's an out-and-out starry ensemble cast which only KJo can manage to get on board.

This is the first time that Ranveer and Kareena will be seen in a movie together. Although the buzz is that they will play siblings in the venture whereas the Alia Bhatt will be paired opposite Ranveer.

The film will be directed by Karan Johar and the screenplay is by Sumit Roy.

 

