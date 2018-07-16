हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fardeen Khan

Remember Fardeen Khan? Here's how he looks now—Pics

The actor was recently spotted at the airport and looked different yet again!

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The good-looking B-Town hunk Fardeen Khan has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. He made his debut with 'Prem Aggan' in 1998 and became a heartthrob in early 2000. He stole many hearts with his charm and had a huge female fan following.

Born to Feroz Khan and Sundari, Fardeen was last seen in 2010 film 'Dulha Mil Gaya'. Back in 2016, a picture of him was shared by Sussanne Khan on Instagram and it went viral as the actor had put on a few kilos. Fans were surprised to see him this way.

The actor was recently spotted at the airport and looked different yet again! He has shed all those extra kilos and looked super suave.

Check out his pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Fardeen is back to being his handsome self and you possibly will not miss his little ponytail. Dressed casually, the actor looked fitter than before and that will surely make his fans happier.

Fardeen was awarded the Filmfare Best Debut Award for 'Prem Aggan' and then went on to star in many films. He featured in several successful ventures such as Jungle, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Om Jai Jagadish Janasheen, No Entry, Heyy Babyy, Bhoot, Dev, Fida and All the Best: Fun Begins to name a few.

The actor married veteran actress Mumtaz's daughter Natasha Madhvani on December 14, 2005, at Amby Valley, Mumbai. The couple is blessed with two kids, daughter Diani and son Azarius.

We can't really wait for Fardeen to get back to the big screens, what say!

 

