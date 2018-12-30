हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen breathed his last on December 30 at his Bhawanipore home in Kolkata. He was 95.

Remembering Mrinal Sen: Memorable films by the legend

New Delhi: Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen breathed his last on December 30 at his Bhawanipore home in Kolkata. He was 95.

The death of the Dadasaheb Phalke and Padma Bhushan recipient marks the end of the Golden age of Indian cinema. The filmmaker had been suffering from age-related ailments for several years.

Sen was the part of the famous Bengali trio Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, who revolutionized the face of Indian cinema.

Some of Sen's popular works are Baishe Sraban (Bengali, 1960), Bhuban Shome (Hindi, 1969), Mrigaya (Hindi, 1976), Oka Oori Katha (Tamil, 1977), Akaler Sandhane (Bengali, 1980), Kharij (Bengali, 1982) and Khandahar (Hindi, 1983). All this films not only earned him sevaral national awards but also the gent was honoured in various international film festivals such as Venice Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Montreal World Film Festival, Moscow International Film Festival, Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and Carthage Film Festival. 

Mrinal was born in Faridpur in Bangladesh on May 14, 1923.  After completing high school in Bangladesh, Sen came to Kolkata. He studied physics at Scottish Church College. He got a post-graduate degree from the University of Calcutta. 

The filmmaker is considered to be one of the greatest ambassadors of Indian parallel cinema at an international level.

