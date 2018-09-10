हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bradley Cooper

Reminiscing dark memories was 'very cathartic', says Bradley Cooper

In a 2016 interview with Barbara Walters, Cooper revealed his battles with alcohol and substance abuse. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Toronto: Bradley Cooper says he had to delve into his painful past to extract the "truth" while making "A Star Is Born" and the actor has described the process as "very cathartic".

The 43-year-old actor, who is making his directorial debut with the remake of the 1937 film of the same name, says channelising "dark stuff" into art is what makes the story relatable.

"Anytime you're trying to tell the truth you need to go to places and use things that have happened to you, or you've read about or experienced. 

"And that's all part of the beauty of turning whatever things you've gone through into a story. I find that to be very cathartic. I remember learning that in grad school, our teacher said all the insecurities, all the dark stuff you get to use that and that's really the truth," Cooper told Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere.

The actor also features in the movie, which is generating Oscar buzz, as Jackson Maine, a rocker struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction who falls in love with his musical protege Ally (played by Lady Gaga). 

In a 2016 interview with Barbara Walters, Cooper revealed his battles with alcohol and substance abuse. 

 

Bradley Cooper

