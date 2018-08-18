हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Renee Zellweger to star in Netflix's 'What/If' series

Zellweger,49, will play a character named Ann in the social thriller. 

Los Angeles: Actor Renee Zellweger has signed on to star in the Netflix's new drama series "What/If".

The 10-episode series hails from "Revenge" and "Swingtown" creator Mike Kelley and executive producer Robert Zemeckis, the streaming giant said in a statement.

It explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.
 
Each season of the anthology series will tackle a different morality tale inspired by the culturally consequential source material and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Zellweger,49, will play a character named Ann in the social thriller. 

Kelley will also serve as an executive producer alongside Melissa Loy, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Jack Rapke.

