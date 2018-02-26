Repatriation of Sridevi’s mortal remains may get delayed: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Sridevi died of drowning following loss of consciousness, the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem analysis of the actress.

Indian officials and family members of the late actress are awaiting the necessary certificates from the Dubai authorities to start the process of repatriating her mortal remains. But the process may get delayed.

“Further delay in return of mortal remains of Sridevi is expected because the Dubai police await clearance from Prosecution magistrate .Police reportedly informed Indian authorities the body can only be handed over after nod from prosecution magistrate”, sources told ANI.

The Indian Embassy and consulate are reportedly working closely with local authorities to expedite the return of mortal remains of the legendary film personality. They are also keeping Kapoor family apprised of the latest developments.

“It is our endeavour to send mortal remains at earliest”, ANI report quoted Indian Envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri as saying.

Earlier reports suggested that Sridevi, 54, died of cardiac arrest in Dubai late Saturday night where she had gone to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah, her husband Boney Kapoor’s nephew.

Earlier in the day, an official from the Consulate General of India said, “We need forensic certificate, death certificate and embalming certificate before the process of embalming the body begins. Unless these processes are completed, we will not be in a position to give a firm time for the repatriation of the body.”

According to him, things cannot proceed further until the Dubai authorities hand over all the reports, said a PTI report.

"We have been transparent since yesterday that we are waiting for the aforesaid clearances and things cannot proceed further until that happens," the official said.

(With agency inputs)