close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Republic Day: Film personalities express pride, nationalism

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 10:29
Republic Day: Film personalities express pride, nationalism

Mumbai: India celebrates 68th Republic Day today. This is the historic day when the constitution of India came into force in 1950. 

It’s a time to rejoice democracy. And our film celebrities have joined the celebrations by tweeting about the day that makes us all proud.

Here’s taking a look at what some of them tweeted:

Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Republic Day.

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:41

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.