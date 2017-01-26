Republic Day: Film personalities express pride, nationalism
Mumbai: India celebrates 68th Republic Day today. This is the historic day when the constitution of India came into force in 1950.
It’s a time to rejoice democracy. And our film celebrities have joined the celebrations by tweeting about the day that makes us all proud.
Here’s taking a look at what some of them tweeted:
Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day !
Love.
a.
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 26 January 2017
The love of one's country is a splendid thing.
But why should love stop at the border?#RepublicDay #Casals
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) 26 January 2017
सारे जहाँ से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा। Let's uphold the values and laws laid out in our constitution.. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/qkhk2jN40m
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 26 January 2017
SOVEREIGN, SOCIALIST, SECULAR ,DEMOCRATIC,REPUBLIC......JUSTICE, EQUALITY, LIBERTY, FRATERNITY...#India #MayWeNeverForget #HappyRepublicDay
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) 26 January 2017
#HappyRepublicDay to everyone with all my Love & Duas. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/uk3dTKjVbV
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) 26 January 2017
A perfect day for all of us to realise we r people and the division is only in our point of view.
— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) 26 January 2017
Wishing everybody a happy #RepublicDay/A salute to all who made this day possible
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) 26 January 2017
68th yr of our constitution..a gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind! Happy #RepublicDay
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 26 January 2017
Let us remember the golden heritage of our country & feel proud to be a part of India today & everyday!! #HappyRepublicDay #VandeMataram pic.twitter.com/uUieAw1as9
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 26 January 2017
Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians.
Do your bit too!#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/lnWtf9qW22
— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) 26 January 2017
Republic: a state in which supreme power is held by the people. Understand it, value it, maintain it and celebrate it. Happy Republic Day!
— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) 26 January 2017
Happy Republic Day! #proudtobeanindian #HeroSalutes #JaiHind #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/cWwBKO7lMZ
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) 26 January 2017
Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Republic Day.
