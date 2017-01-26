Republic Day: Film personalities express pride, nationalism

Mumbai: India celebrates 68th Republic Day today. This is the historic day when the constitution of India came into force in 1950.

It’s a time to rejoice democracy. And our film celebrities have joined the celebrations by tweeting about the day that makes us all proud.

Here’s taking a look at what some of them tweeted:

Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day !

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 26 January 2017

The love of one's country is a splendid thing.

But why should love stop at the border?#RepublicDay #Casals — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) 26 January 2017

सारे जहाँ से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा। Let's uphold the values and laws laid out in our constitution.. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/qkhk2jN40m — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 26 January 2017

A perfect day for all of us to realise we r people and the division is only in our point of view. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) 26 January 2017

Wishing everybody a happy #RepublicDay/A salute to all who made this day possible — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) 26 January 2017

68th yr of our constitution..a gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind! Happy #RepublicDay — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 26 January 2017

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country & feel proud to be a part of India today & everyday!! #HappyRepublicDay #VandeMataram pic.twitter.com/uUieAw1as9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 26 January 2017

Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians. Do your bit too!#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/lnWtf9qW22 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) 26 January 2017

Republic: a state in which supreme power is held by the people. Understand it, value it, maintain it and celebrate it. Happy Republic Day! — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) 26 January 2017

Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Republic Day.