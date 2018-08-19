हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty to turn showstopper for Urvashi Joneja

 Actress Rhea Chakraborty will be seen walking the runway for designer Urvashi Joneja's range titled 'Away' at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

Rhea Chakraborty to turn showstopper for Urvashi Joneja

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty will be seen walking the runway for designer Urvashi Joneja's range titled 'Away' at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

"Since this season's collection 'Away' takes its inspiration from the concept of breaking free, it perfectly resonates with my belief of self-liberation. Besides being a free spirit, I've always been an avid fashion lover, and can't wait to walk the ramp for Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week this season!" Rhea said in a statement.

Talking about her showstopper, Joneja said: "Being the classic girl-next-door, Rhea is someone every girl can relate to easily. She completely resonates with the ideology of a self-made girl who's gone beyond the norms to achieve great success. She represents the modern, independent girl and I could not have asked for a better muse to showcase this collection."

The designer will be showcasing her range on the day 1 of the five-day fashion week, which commences on August 22. 

Other designers who will be showcasing their collections are Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Singhal, Nachiket Barve, AM:PM by Ankur and Priyanka Modi, Abraham and Thakore among many others.

Tags:
Rhea ChakrabortyUrvashu JunejaawayLakme Fashion Week

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close