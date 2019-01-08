Richa Chadha promotes theatre at fest in Assam

Actress Richa Chadha promoted the importance of theatre at an event in Assam.

She was at the Aaina Jibonot Theatre Competition, an annual programme conducted in Guwahati in Assam. She was sharing the podium alongside ace actor Adil Hussain.

Richa said: "It was amazing to meet and see this incredible bunch of talent. They were all amazingly good and had such impeccable performances."

The actress said she thoroughly enjoyed being in Assam.

"It was great to see such a variety of actors and plays which were all from different parts of Assam. I thoroughly enjoyed being here and I hope to come back again," she added.