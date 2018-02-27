RIP Sridevi: Amul pays an emotional tribute to the actress—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood lost its 'first female superstar' on the tragic February 24, 2018. Iconic actress Sridevi, who was in Dubai, passed away around midnight. The actress was there to attend the wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala.

As soon as reports of her death started floating around, the entire nation was gripped in shock.

Amul Cooperative, best known for its humorous/thought-provoking sketches, took to Twitter and gave a heart-warming tribute to the late actor.

Check out Amul's tweet right here:

Sridevi died of ''accidental drowning'' in the bathtub of room number 2201 of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after ''loss of consciousness'', the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem autopsy conducted on the late actress.

The mortal remains of the legendary actress are likely to arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday. The body of the veteran Bollywood actress will undergo embalming by Tuesday noon, said reports emerging from Dubai.

The case of Sridevi's death has been referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation, UAE media reported.

“Further delay in return of mortal remains of Sridevi is expected because the Dubai police await clearance from Prosecution magistrate. Police reportedly informed Indian authorities the body can only be handed over after a clearance from prosecution magistrate”, sources told ANI.