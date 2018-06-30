हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor asks Ranbir Kapoor to get married—Proof inside

Ranbir will next been seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest outing 'Sanju'. The actor has been widely appreciated for essaying his role in the most perfect manner. 'Sanju' is the biopic of superstar Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir plays the titular role of Dutt in the film. Ranbir will next been seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter on Saturday to share a picture of Ranbir with Ayan. While the two best friends look dapper in traditional outfits in the pic, what grabbed our attention was Rishi Kapoor's caption.

The actor wrote, “Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!”

Don't believe us? Check out the tweet right here:

Interestingly, reports of Ranbir's possible marriage with Alia Bhatt have also been doing rounds on the internet. As per reports, Ranbir and Alia might tie the knot but it won't happen until 2020.

Ranbir and Alia's relationship has been making a lot of headlines lately. Rumour mills are rife that the two actors are dating. While Alia remains tight-lipped upon her relationship status, Ranbir almost confirmed his relationship with her in a GQ magazine interview by calling it 'too new to talk about'.

Are the actors really dating and will they tie the knot? We shall have to wait and watch!

Must Watch

