Rishi Kapoor couldn't hold back his tears after watching Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju trailer-Watch

New Delhi: Son of a famous father and father of a famous son as Rishi Kapoor likes to describe himself, got very emotional when he saw Ranbir Kapoor essaying the character of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju trailer. It was a rare sight as people have hardly seen Rishi Kapoor's emotional side, he is known for his headstrong views and outspoken demeanour.

Check out the heartwarming video:

After watching the trailer, a teary-eyed Rishi Kapoor said, "The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is a Superb thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

The proud father further added saying, "You don't know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

But soon the actor got back to his orginal self and jokingly said, "I shouldn't praise him so much, He's good and still got to improve, and still got to do good work. I love you my boy (Ranbir)".

The biopic chronicles the Sanjay Dutt's life, the teaser of which has already piqued the interests of the audience.

Ranbir Kapoor's unbelievable transformation in the teaser made it difficult for people to differentiate between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' is the brainchild of Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor,

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.