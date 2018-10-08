हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor enjoys afternoon stroll with old friend Anupam Kher in NYC, shares video—Watch

This does give some kind of breather to his fans about his well-being.

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York and had informed his fans about his ill health through Twitter. He had urged fans to not speculate as he will be taking a short leave of absence from the work scene to focus on his health and undergo a few tests.

He had posted: “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

Recently, Rishi Kapoor shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen enjoying his afternoon stroll with actor and old friend Anupam Kher in Manhattan, New York. He wrote in the caption: “New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!”

Days after Rishi Kapoor tweeted about his absence from work, there was a strong rumour about him suffering from the deadly 'c' word. But soon it was all rubbished by brother Randhir Kapoor, who maintained that how can people speculate that he has cancer. He revealed that there is no truth to such rumours as the veteran actor has not even undergone medical tests there.

Well, at least after looking at the video, fans can be relieved about Rishi's health. 

Tags:
Rishi Kapoorrishi kapoor healthAnupam KherBollywoodCancerNYC

