Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor fails to recognise co-star Sridevi, here's how Twitterati reacts

Rishi Kapoor has starred in close to ten movies opposite Sridevi 

Rishi Kapoor fails to recognise co-star Sridevi, here&#039;s how Twitterati reacts
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his unfiltered statements and brash posts on social media, has invited trouble yet again. The Mulk actor on Saturday shared an interesting picture on Twitter from one of his films for which he got trolled because of the caption.

Rishi Kapoor, who doesn't mince his words, shared a still from one of his films and captioned it, "What film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress with me!". Surprisingly, everyone got the answer right as Sridevi was clearly visible in the picture but Rishi just couldn't guess. The post soon grabbed Twitterati's attention and they began their favourite trolling game.

One of the Twitter user who seemed to be  pretty annoyed with Kapoor for not recognizing Sridevi wrote, "Nobody would have recognised you if she had not worked with you in Nagina and Chandni."

Another comment read, "come on. you're kidding right!!? you can't identify SUPER STAR SRIDEVI who catapulted your career? either you lost your memory or you're heavily drugged. either way, i hope you'll get well soon. chintuji, cognac sharap hoti. sometimes Cheers!"

However, some were generous enough to help him with the name of the movie and the actress. "The late  Sridevi! And the movie is Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha! 1997 ..Directed by #ParthoGhosh, " a Twitter user wrote.

Rishi Kapoor has starred in close to ten movies opposite Sridevi but their on-screen chemistry always grabbed the attention. Some of their best performances together were seen in Nagina and Chandni.

On the work front, Rishi's new release 'Mulk' has struck a chord with the audience and has opened to a decent star at the box office. Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the courtroom drama is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sinha, who has also directed it. 

The film features Rishi along with Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana. 

Rishi KapoorSrideviKon saccha kon jhootaChandninagina

