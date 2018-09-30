Rishi Kapoor goes to America for treatment, requests not to speculate

New Delhi: Bollywood thespian Rishi Kapoor on Saturday tweeted informing about his ill health. The veteran actor shared on Twitter that he is leaving for The USA for a medical treatment. He further requested his fans and well-wishers not to speculate about his health condition.

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

Rishi Kapoor was recently seen with his brothers Rajiv and Randhir and son Ranbir at Ganesh Visarjan at RK Studio, which is up for sale now. The family also led the last Visarjan procession. The famous RK studios in Chembur, Mumbai was in news last year when a major fire broke out on the sets of a television show. Built by Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago, many iconic films have been shot at the property.

Earlier, Rishi had told Mumbai Mirror, "The investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Believe me, we had to take the larger picture into account and take a level-headed decision. Even before the fire, for years R. K. Studio had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts."

The report also says that the decision to put the property for sale has been taken unanimously by the members of the family.

Upon being asked if there are any mixed feelings about the studio, the actor told Mirror, " Not really,”

He added, “We had to place a stone on our hearts. Chhati pe patthar rakkhar, soch samajh kar decision liya hai.”