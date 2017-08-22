close
Rishi Kapoor has no plans to return to direction

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:28

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:28
Rishi Kapoor has no plans to return to direction

Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor, who made his debut in filmmaking with 1999 movie "Aa Ab Laut Chalen", said he was happy in his acting space and had no plans to go back to direction anytime soon.

The romantic drama musical, starring Rajesh Khanna, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai, was the only film Kapoor had directed in his career.
"...I am an actor. And my time is devoted to my first passion of my life -acting. I did not get time and also I did not come across a good subject.

"I have been busy as a character actor since 17 years and I am enjoying working with so many lovely people. I am very happy acting," Kapoor told reporters here at the trailer launch of "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi".
Kapoor, who is known for his outspoken nature, has often been trolled on social media for expressing his opinions but he said he has never taken the criticism to his heart.

"I do it all for myself, I don't do it for you. I have an opinion, and the way of looking at things and I express it. I don't make things I say whatever I want to from my heart.
"I take it (getting trolled) all with pinch of salt, you should not take it seriously. It (social media) is a platform to express your thoughts," he said.

The upcoming film "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" also stars Paresh Rawal, Prem Chopra, Vir Das and south Indian actress Payal Ghosh in the lead.
"It is wonderful to see how effortlessly he (Paresh Rawal) acts, there is no effort when he says dialogues. He is a very talented actor. My only agenda to do this film was working with Paresh Rawal.

"I have worked with him earlier. He was a part of my directorial venture 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen'. This is the first time I would be doing an equal role (referring to acting) with him in a film."

Talking about the film, which revolves around a Punjabi (Kapoor) and a Gujarati (Rawal) family, Kapoor said, "The movie is not about cultural clash. Today, things have changed and we do see inter-caste marriages happening around. We are not preaching anything through this film."

Directed by Sanjay Chhel, the film is set to release on September 15. 

Rishi KapoordirectionPatel Ki Punjabi ShaadiRishi Kapoor movieRajesh KhannaAa Ab Laut Chalen

