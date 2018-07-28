हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor lashes out at Anurag Basu, Anurag Kashyap for Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos

Jagga Jasoos starring both Ranbir and Katrina in lead roles tanked at the box office in 2017.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The bold and feisty Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor lashed out at directors Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu yet again for casting his son Ranbir Kapoor in 'bad films' Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos, that failed to perform at the box office.

Comparing the films to Sanju, Rishi told Huffington Post, "It was a pretty good film, unlike both Velvet or Jagga. They were bad films. They were indulgent. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Saawariya. I mean his forte is something else and he made something else." 

"Anurag Kashyap, you give him so much money, he literally didn't know what to do with it, " Rishi added.

Taking on Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos, Rishi told the website,"Jagga Jasoos was such a bad film, such a bad story. It was absolutely rubbish. I questioned Ranbir and he said, 'Papa, the man who gave me Barfi, how could I question his... I thought he'd be responsible enough to know to keep the story at its point'." 

Jagga Jasoos starring both Ranbir and Katrina in lead roles tanked at the box office in 2017.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in Mulk alongside Taapsee Pannu. The social-thriller jointly produced by Deepak Mukut & Anubhav Sinha will also feature Ashutosh Rana, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Neena Gupta. 
Mulk is apparently Rishi's quickest film. He took to Twitter while filming the project to write: "We will be done in another threee days. Quickest film I have made in 27/28 days without compromises. No regrets on the three-hour make-up too." (sic).

The veteran also apparently told the director how hard he was making him work for Mulk, a film which has been shot in Varanasi and Lucknow.

"I didn't work as hard in 'Bobby' as you are making me work in 'Mulk'. Rishi Kapoor to me this morning. Compliment hi hai na (It's a compliment, right)," he said.

Sinha has cast 12 actors from Lucknow in the film and the list includes Ashok Lal, Ekram Khan, Jitendra Awasthi, Mahendra, Narendra Panjwani, Padam Kirti, Prafulla Pandey, Naval Shukla, Raju Pandey, Rubal Jain, Dayveer Singh Yadav and Vinay Ghoshal.

(With IANS inputs)

