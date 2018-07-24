हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured relationship with Alia Bhatt: "Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai.”

Well, this sure does mean something! 

Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured relationship with Alia Bhatt: "Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai."

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship has been the talk of the town for a long time now. 'Raila', as fans call them, have been rumoured to be dating ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir almost confirmed the relationship in an interview with GQ magazine by calling it 'too new to talk about'. While Alia has maintained her silence on her relationship status, looks like the cat is out of the bag, with all courtesy to Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor.

In an interview with Mid-day, Kapoor senior said that it is high time that Ranbir got married. He told Mid-day, "It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone."

The actor was also asked about his son's rumoured love affair with Alia, to which he said “Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai. I don't need to say anything more.", reports Mid-Day.

Well, this sure does mean something! While there is still no official announcement from neither Ranbir nor Alia, senior Kapoor's statement conveys a lot!

Alia and Ranbir are in Bulgaria to shoot for 'Brahmastra'. The movie also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and is slated to release in August next year.

Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRailaRanbir and Alia relationshipRishi Kapoor

