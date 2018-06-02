हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raj Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

June 2 marks the 30th death anniversary of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: June 2 marks the 30th death anniversary of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to pay homage to his father. Along with a picture, the 65-year-old wrote, "14th December,1924.Peshawar- 2nd June, 1988.New Delhi. Remembering you........."

Actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor was also known as 'the greatest showman of Hindi cinema'. He won three National Awards, and 11 Filmfare trophies, and was conferred with the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Honours.

Meanwhile, Twitterverse also paid tribute to one of the greatest Bollywood superstars."Shri Raj Kapoor & Amitabh Bachchan in the song `John Jaani Jhanardhan` from `Naseeb` ~ magical moment @SrBachchan Remembering The Showman Shri Raj Kapoor Sahab in his Death Anniversary," wrote one user.

"I remember #RajKapoor, `the greatest showman of Hindi cinema` on his death anniversary.Greatest Director & Editor of All Time who had a glorious & exemplary career spanning for 4 Decades. He won 3 National Awards,11 Filmfare trophies, Padma Bhushan & Dadasaheb Phalke Honours," tweeted another user.

Another user wrote, "@chintskap Remembering today on his 30th Death Anniversary Shri RajKapoor Saab the one and only Showman of Indian Cinema who was not only an applauded Film maker but a loving father and exemplary artist too."

