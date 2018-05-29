Rishi Kapoor remembers Prithviraj Kapoor on 47th death anniversary

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor remembered his grandfather and legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor on his 47th death anniversary on Tuesday.

"Prithvinath Kapoor. Born: November 3, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India. Died: May 29, 1971, Mumbai, India as Prithviraj Kapoor (changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong," Rishi tweeted.

Prithviraj began his acting career in the theatres of Lyallpur and Peshawar in the 1920s.

He later featured in films like "Cinema Girl", "Sher-e-Arab", "Prince Vijaykumar", "Alam Ara", "Vidyapati" and "Mughal-e-Azam".