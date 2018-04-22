Rishi Kapoor returns to Twitter after a brief gap, says he missed Twitter fights

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who had gone on a Twitter break for sometime, is back on the social media and he said that he missed all the fun and fights that happen here.

The 'Kapoor & Sons' actor took to his Twitter account to post a message saying, "Hello all. Just to let you know I am back on Twitter after 23 days. Missed you, the fun and fights." Rishi had been missing from the Twitter since March 29.

Hello all. Just to let you know I am back on Twitter after 23 days. Missed you,the fun and fights! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 22, 2018

Rishi is one of those actors from the B-town who is known to share his views and has on many occasions got into trouble for speaking his mind.

Take a look at some of the tweets by Rishi Kapoor, which are outright controversial.

Onions in a mesh bag! pic.twitter.com/YXCXPJV3iN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2016

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

History being checked! Tx for it ABjr. If it wasn't RIGHT,it would have LEFT a bad taste pic.twitter.com/p6MmEnC5uh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 27, 2016

On the work front, Rishi is looking forward to the release of '102 Not Out' also starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Both Rishi and Amitabh are collaborating together after a span of 27 years. Directed by Umesh Shukla, '102 Not Out' will present the relationship between a 102-year-old father, essayed by Amitabh and his 75-year-old, essayed by Rishi himself.