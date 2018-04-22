Rishi Kapoor returns to Twitter after a brief gap, says he missed Twitter fights

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who had gone on a Twitter break for sometime, is back on the social media and he said that he missed all the fun and fights that happen here.

The 'Kapoor & Sons' actor took to his Twitter account to post a message saying, "Hello all. Just to let you know I am back on Twitter after 23 days. Missed you, the fun and fights." Rishi had been missing from the Twitter since March 29. 

Rishi is one of those actors from the B-town who is known to share his views and has on many occasions got into trouble for speaking his mind. 

Take a look at some of the tweets by Rishi Kapoor, which are outright controversial.

On the work front, Rishi is looking forward to the release of '102 Not Out' also starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Both Rishi and Amitabh are collaborating together after a span of 27 years. Directed by Umesh Shukla, '102 Not Out' will present the relationship between a 102-year-old father, essayed by Amitabh and his 75-year-old, essayed by Rishi himself.

