Rishi Kapoor says he was born with silver spoon but had 'different' struggles

New Delhi: Well, we are pretty sure that Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor has written a lot of interesting stuff in his autobiography 'Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor Uncensored' but, at the same time, he also made a lot of candid confessions! The 64-year-old actor talked about his journey in the Hindi cinema and also highlighted the struggles he faced.

The 'Bobby' star said that though he was born with a silver spoon, he had 'different' problems. "People say I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth. Yes, I agree but what's my fault in it? I may have not slept on pavements or gone hungry and had a huge hit in 'Bobby', but the struggles I faced were of different kind," he was quoted as saying.

Rishi also stated that he was left at ground zero when his films flopped. He even fought the system to rise above all.

He further said, "Remember, I came with a romantic film and the same year, there came a storm called Amitabh Bachchan as the angry young man in 'Zanjeer' and he changed the whole scenario. I was actually thrown into choppy waters and I had to keep my head above to survive. Nobody wanted to see a romantic film. I was struggling all my life after that. All of my 25 years I have always battled and faced these kind of heroes."

The book is co-authored by Meena Iyer.

In his autobiography, Rishi has revealed some of the unknown aspects of his life, right from his and his late father Raj Kapoor's affairs with co-stars to his belief on father-son relationships, and his passion for acting.

(With inputs from agencies)