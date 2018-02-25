Rishi Kapoor slams media for using 'body' to describe Sridevi's mortal remains

New Delhi: Rishi Kapoor, who co-starred with Sridevi in a number of films, on Sunday got apparently miffed with the media coverage of the actress.

The 65-year-old actor today took to his Twitter to express his displeasure to the late star's remains being referred as a 'body' by many news channels. "All television channels reporting 'the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night.' Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body?" tweeted Rishi Kapoor angrily.

How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the “body”? All television channels reporting “the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!” Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body?? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Rishi and Sridevi worked together in series of films including 'Chandni', 'Nagina', 'Gurudev', 'Banjaran' and 'Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha'.

Earlier today, Rishi expressed his condolence on the death of the actress as he posted series of tweets.

"Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!" read Rishi's first tweet for Sridevi.

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Later, he posted a movie still of the actress from Chandni and wrote alongside, "Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas!"

Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas! pic.twitter.com/VUuO3dQebL — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

As a mark of tribute to the actress, Rishi blackened his profile picture on the micro-blogging website and changed his bio to, "Sridevi. RIP."

Sridevi, who along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi was in Dubai to attend the wedding of his nephew Mohit Marwah, suffered a massive cardiac arrested on the midnight of Saturday. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was brought dead by the doctors.