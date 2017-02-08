Riteish Deshmukh looks almost unrecognisable in rugged look!

New Delhi: Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh has amazed us with some of his recent performances. Be it his recently released 'Banjo' or classic 'Apna Sapna Money Money', the 38-year-old star has time and again transformed himself for silver screen characters. On Wednesday, the 'Heyy Babyy' hunk stunned all his fans by sharing his latest avatar online.

In his new look, Riteish is showcasing a rugged personality. With long beard and messy hair, he is striking the pose for an intense photograph. "Seek the light... Find a way," he captioned the image.

However, it is still not known whether this look is for any upcoming movie.

Have a look:

Seek the light... Find a way pic.twitter.com/nvQkneADg7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) 8 February 2017

On the cinema front, Riteish's last release failed to work wonders at the Box Office.