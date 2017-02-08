close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Riteish Deshmukh looks almost unrecognisable in rugged look!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 14:06
Riteish Deshmukh looks almost unrecognisable in rugged look!

New Delhi: Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh has amazed us with some of his recent performances. Be it his recently released 'Banjo' or classic 'Apna Sapna Money Money', the 38-year-old star has time and again transformed himself for silver screen characters. On Wednesday, the 'Heyy Babyy' hunk stunned all his fans by sharing his latest avatar online.

In his new look, Riteish is showcasing a rugged personality. With long beard and messy hair, he is striking the pose for an intense photograph. "Seek the light...  Find a way," he captioned the image.

However, it is still not known whether this look is for any upcoming movie.

Have a look: 

On the cinema front, Riteish's last release failed to work wonders at the Box Office. 

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 14:06

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.