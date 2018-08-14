हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ritesh deshmuk

Riteish Deshmukh remembers father on death anniversary

On the death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and penned an emotional post.

Riteish Deshmukh remembers father on death anniversary

Mumbai: On the death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and penned an emotional post.

The actor-producer on Tuesday tweeted: "I look up at the sky and I talk to you, what I wouldn't give to hear you talk back. It's been 6 years. There is one thing that changed when you left, everything. Miss papa."

Along with the post, he has also uploaded a few photographs of his father.

Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to multiple organ failure.

Tags:
ritesh deshmukfathers death anniversarygenelia dsoza

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close